WHITNEY POINT, NY – The Mayor of Whitney Point has stepped down so that he can focus on other obligations.

Democrat Ryan Reynolds resigned effective Tuesday.

He made his announcement in a Facebook post.

Reynolds was first elected in 2015 at the age of 28, making him one of the youngest mayors in the state.

He says he “retiring” due to his many commitments, including both a full and part-time job in addition to his elected office.

Reynolds says a search for an acting mayor is underway.