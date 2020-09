Mayor Rich David is seeking the public’s assistance in the major renovation of a Binghamton park next year.

Next Thursday, the mayor will be having a Zoom meeting to give everyone a chance to speak out.

The $500,000 project will look at making the park a safe, constructive space with activities geared toward those ages 12 to 16.

Call details are below:

(301) 715-8592. The meeting ID is 943 8820 9287. The passcode is 020021.

