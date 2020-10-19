Mayor David returns to City Hall after COVID-19 battle

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Mayor Rich David is back at City Hall today after fully recovering from COVID-19 and completing his quarantine.

David tested positive for the virus on October 7th after attending a news conference with fellow New York State mayors that took place in Syracuse.

David is currently the President of the New York Council of Mayors.

He says his symptoms were not severe, consisting of a low-grade fever, fatigue and body aches for several days.

David says none of his fellow mayors, who went into precautionary quarantine afterward, ended up testing positive for the virus.

The Mayor says he received a mountain of phone calls, texts, emails and even letters to his office wishing him a speedy recovery.

“Even some people who are vocal critics of mine have reached out and sent their kind words of encouragement. I will say that I am very thankful for that. That did mean a great deal to me personally,” says David.

David says efforts to establish remote working technology and practices early in the pandemic allowed him to continue doing the people’s business after he recovered but was still in quarantine.

The Mayor, who is known for regularly wearing his mask whenever seen in the media, says he has no idea of how he contracted the virus and says his infection is further proof of just how dangerous it is.

