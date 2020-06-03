Mayor David responds to recent protests

BINGHAMTON, NY – No arrests were made during last night’s protest and there were no injuries or acts of violence.

Mayor Rich David commended the officers for showing restraint and professionalism and not reacting to the provocations of a handful of the protesters.

And he also praised a number of the protesters for demonstrating compassion and support for the law enforcement members.

“I saw protesters hug some officers. I saw protesters kneel with some of the officers in a sign of unity and solidarity. And some expressions of support from some protesters trying to prevent other protesters from being aggressive with police,” says David.

David says the community can be proud that it has managed to host two large scale protests, Tuesday night and Sunday afternoon, that did not lead to wide-spread violence as they have in other cities across New York.