Mayor David puts further restrictions on city parks

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local officials are stressing that while it is good to get outside and exercise, people should still avoid gatherings while outdoors.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David announced new restrictions in all city parks today.

Parks remain open but playgrounds and athletic fields and courts are closed by order of County Executive Jason Garnar.

To help enforce these rules, the city has removed basketball rims, taped off playgrounds and all public restroom doors have been locked.

The city posted signs with further information regarding the new restrictions.