Mayor David proposes tax cut in his budget

BINGHAMTON N.Y – Binghamton Mayor Rich David’s 2020 budget proposal was headlined by the city’s largest tax cut since 1998.



Thursday night David presented his proposal for next year’s spending plan.

The budget featured a 3 percent decrease in residential property taxes for 2020, his administration’s largest tax cut.

Under this proposal, it will be the 4th consecutive year of city homeowners receiving a tax cut.



In light of recent speculation that water and sewer rates could drastically rise, David announced that he anticipates a zero percent increase in water and sewer rates for Binghamton residents next year.

David says this is a budget that even his biggest critics would have a hard time finding a problem with.

“All of the financial indicators are trending in the right direction. We’re able to do this by still investing in infrastructure and public safety. Purchasing police cars, a fire engine, snow plows, garbage trucks. If you’re a taxpayer or rate payer in the city of Binghamton this is probably the best budget I’ve ever proposed,” said David.

Some of the projects in the budget include addressing flood mitigation.

The city will look to contract engineers to conduct a flood wall and levee certification along with moving forward with a 3 million dollar project to construct a pump station in the Moeller Street neighborhood and upgrade storm water infrastructure.

9.8 million dollars is budgeted for street reconstruction and underground utility improvements.

The budget also allocates $600,000 to replace the tennis courts at MacArthur and Rec Parks.