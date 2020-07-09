Mayor David outlines Binghamton’s spending on youth organizations and activities

BINGHAMTON, NY – Mayor Rich David has outlined Binghamton’s spending on youth.

In response to comments made by some City Council members at a recent work session, the Mayor issued a news release itemizing nearly $766,000 in this year’s budget that are dedicated to programs and services for the young.

They include the Summer Fun day camp, youth athletic programs as well as 2 new parks employees dedicated to overseeing the sports leagues.

The administration also lists learn-to-swim programs and school supply and backpack giveaways.

In addition, the city has allocated federal funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to local non-profits, some of which include Boys and Girls Clubs of Binghamton, Catholic Charities of Broome County and Cornell Cooperative Extension for programs that benefit city youth.