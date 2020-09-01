Mayor David named President of New York Conference of Mayors

BINGHAMTON, NY – Rich David is taking on a new role for while continuing to serve as Binghamton’s mayor.

Mayor David was named the 95th President of the New York State Conference of Mayors, with his 16-month term taking effect today.

David, who has been affiliated with NYCOM since his term began as mayor in 2014, says his role as president will include being a part of discussions with state representatives and advocating for the roughly 575 villages and cities across New York.

David feels that being named president will give him a chance to help improve things not only in our region, but all over the state.

“Decisions are made by people who show up, and have a seat at the table. And the decisions are made by people in the room. So, this is an opportunity to be in the room with the people who are making decisions at the state-wide level. So, I will be going to Albany more, meeting with the governor’s executive team, and working on the interests not only of the City of Binghamton, but of cities and villages large and small,” says David.

Mayor David previously served in several different roles with NYCOM, most recently First Vice President.

Beginning today, David becomes the 6th Binghamton mayor to serve as president of NYCOM.

With that, Binghamton is now the city that has had the most mayor’s named president in the 110 year history of NYCOM.