Mayor David issues State of Emergency and restricts city hall access

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Mayor Rich David issued a State of Emergency in the city this morning and announced restrictions on public access to city hall.

David is asking residents to pay bills and access city resources from home, either through the internet, over the phone or by mail.

All offices will be closed to the public starting tomorrow, however all staff are expected to come to work unless they are feeling sick.

All public meetings will be restricted to members of those bodies, critical city staff and those with specific business before the body.

Mayor David is asking for patience and understanding.

“We are all in this together. Time and time again, we’ve seen, whether it’s in a natural emergency, weather related emergency or other type of tragedy, this is a community that historically comes together to help friends and help strangers alike,” says David.

David says City Hall is closed through March 27th for now although he expects that period will get extended.

Parks and Rec athletic leagues, such as Little League and softball, are postponed until at least April 6th.

The Lee Barta Community Center on the Northside is closing tomorrow, although a decision on its CHOW pantry hasn’t been made.

A list of Frequently Asked Questions regarding paying bills and obtaining certain licenses is available here.