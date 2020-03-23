Mayor David holds COVID-19 briefing

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Mayor Rich David is trying to alleviate some of the financial burden created as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The mayor hosted a news conference on the second floor of the City Hall building today to announce that Binghamton blue garbage bags would not be mandatory for now.

He also added the temporary suspension of parking meter enforcement, meaning visitors can park on Binghamton city streets and parking garages at no cost.

David says he wants to mitigate the financial burden caused by what he calls the war against COVID 19.

“It is literally affecting not only this country, but countries around the globe. If there is a silver lining, it is that, in times of tragedy or emergencies, we see friends, family, strangers, come together to help those in need,” says David.

People can use basic garbage bags and put them on the street to be picked up.

David says he anticipates a total of about 130 thousand dollars in financial relief to city residents.

He acknowledged the high cost this will be for the city, but he says he wants residents to be able to pay their bills.