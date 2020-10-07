Mayor David gives 2021 city budget address

BINGHAMTON, NY – Mayor Rich David gave his message on the 2021 city budget last night.

The mayor gave an oversight about the budgetary issues the city of Binghamton faced this year in dealing with COVID-19.

However, he also identified many positives from the year, including supporting CHOW and local charities when it comes to food insecurity, the city’s infrastructure upgrades, as well as completed projects.

David says that because of prior economic decisions, the 2021 budget will be well prepared despite the uncertainties still surrounding COVID-19.

“In many ways, the 2021 budget will not only shine a spotlight on our current situation, but also frame the years of sound fiscal decisions that prepared us for this challenge. BY budgeting smarter, growing our fund balance, creating reserve accounts, and paying down debt when our economy was strong, Binghamton is better positioned for uncertain economic times,” says David.

Mayor David also announced that he, along with other city hall management employees, will not be taking a pay raise in 2021.

He is urging members of the City Council to do the same.