Mayor David encourages anyone with knowledge about the burning of the OurSpace playground to come forward

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Mayor Rich David is asking for the public’s help in finding the arsonists responsible for the burning of the OurSpace playground.

Approximately $120,000 has been raised so far to help the city rebuild the expensive playground, which was designed to accommodate children with special needs.

All the money coming in is from private citizens, and does not count the money that businesses are offering.

At this point, David says police have no suspects.

Despite rumors to the contrary, the city does not know much about the culprits, including their height, weight, ethnicity, or hairstyle.

Mayor David says anyone who knows anything about the criminals should contact his office.

“You need to do the right thing. You need to step forward. You can be anonymous, but there are people that know. You have seen what the impact was on the community. You need to do the right thing for everyone. It’s just a matter of time. We will find these individuals, and they will be brought to justice. They will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” says David.

If you have any kind of knowledge of the people involved, or video of the incident, you are asked to call the Binghamton Police Detectives Unit at 772-7080.

Those interested in making a donation can visit DonorsWhoCare.com/OurSpace.

Mayor David says the goal is to have the park rebuilt by the end of the summer.