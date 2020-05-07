May 7 weather forecast; cool day with possible scattered showers

(Thursday, May 7th 2020) After a dry start to the day some rain showers develop by the afternoon into the evening.

It’s a quiet start to the day. Another weak system will move in from the Great Lakes Thursday afternoon to give us another chance of rain showers.

But, it’s the storm that evolves Friday into Saturday is what’s drawing all the attention.

Believe it or not, but the Polar Vortex will pay the Northeast a visit on Mother’s Day weekend.

It will turn even colder with some rain and/or snow developing Friday into Saturday.

The best chance for accumulating snow is more for the higher terrain of Northeast PA and the Catskills.

The cold air lingers into Mother’s Day too.

Hopefully we will see some sun anyways for mom Sunday.

There’s a little more unsettled, cool weather for the start of next week before things finally start to turn.

Thursday: Intervals of sun and cool. Few scattered showers later in the day. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday Night: Mainly clear and chilly. Lows in the lower 30s.

Friday: Turns blustery and colder with a bit of rain and snow developing. Highs in the near 50, but falling through the 40s during the afternoon.

Saturday: Windy and cold with some mainly snow showers around. Highs 40 to 45.

Sunday (Mother’s Day): Intervals of sun with a rain/snow shower or two possible. Breezy and chilly with highs in the mid to maybe upper 40s.

Monday: Chance of rain showers. Highs near 50.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and cool. Highs around 50.Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.