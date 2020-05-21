May 21 weather forecast: Sunny and warm Thursday

(Thursday, May 21st, 2020) Enjoy another sun-filled warm afternoon Thursday!

The warmth continues into the holiday weekend.

We’re just watching closely a few showers moving back Friday night into Saturday.

A strong area of high pressure continues to keep our weather dry, sunny, and seasonably mild Thursday.

Temperatures should have no problem reaching the 70s Thursday afternoon. We’ll continue to gradually warm right through the holiday weekend.

We’ve been keeping an eye on how a stubborn area of low pressure over the southeast is forecast to behave into the weekend.

Latest guidance is showing more confidence in some showers moving back into the Southern Tier towards sunset Friday and linger into Saturday.

Out of the 3-day holiday weekend, Saturday looks to have the highest chance of scattered showers and possibly some thunderstorms.

Chance of rain drops off Sunday into Monday.

We should actually be flirting with 80 degrees by the end of the weekend and start of next week!

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 70s.

Thursday Night: Mainly clear and cool. Lows around 40.

Friday: Mostly sunny to start, then increasing clouds. Some showers towards sunset can’t be ruled out. Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Chance of scattered rain showers and an embedded thunderstorm. Highs near 75.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Few passing showers possible. Highs near 75.

Monday (Memorial Day): Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 80.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. A big humid. Highs near 80.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 80.