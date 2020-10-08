Matthews Walkathon raises money for charity

BINGHAMTON, NY – Matthews Auto Group isn’t letting the pandemic stop its efforts to support children’s charities.

Matthews Auto is holding its 2nd annual Walkathon this weekend, however this one will be held virtually.

Participants sign up online and self-report the number of miles they walk on the honor system and Matthews donates $10 for every mile walked.

Walkers can choose the traditional Vestal Rail Trail or simply walk around their own neighborhood.

The money will be donated to 5 local charities benefiting children: GiGi’s Playhouse, Mom’s House, Toys for Tots, A Room to Heal and Lourdes Camp Hope for Kids.

President Rob Matthews says it’s a safe way to support a good cause.

“This community has been great to us. We have a very strong tie to this area. The people here are fantastic. We’ve been very blessed by the community and it’s very important to us to do what we can to support it right back,” says Matthews.

Participants are asked to walk between 7:30 A-M and 6:30 P-M Saturday and Sunday.

Last year’s event raised 17 thousand dollars.

Matthews says he hopes this year to reach the cap of $25,000.

Walkers can sign up at Matthews Cares dot com where they can also make a donation of their own.

Anyone who donates $25 or more gets a free T-shirt.