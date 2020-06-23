Matthews Subaru donates over $5,000 to Meals on Wheels for Share the Love event

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local organization committed to making sure homebound community members are well fed has just received a large donation.

As part of the Matthews Subaru Share the Love event, Meals on Wheels of Western Broome has received a $5,567 check.

This is the organization’s 11th year as a partner in the promotion.

Meals on Wheels Executive Director Jackie Pangilinan says the money could not have come at a better time.

The organization delivers meals at a reduced price to local elderly and disabled residents.

She says that the shorter, modified visits can be hard on those who depend on them.

“Often times, the volunteer is the only person that the client sees all day long, sometimes for the entire week. So, sometimes it’s not about the food, it’s about the visit and seeing that somebody cares about them, is asking how their day is going,” says Pangilinan.

Subaru donates $250 to the Share the Love event for each Subaru sold.

The money is then distributed to one of four community partners.

General Manager for Matthews Imports Mike VanBrunt says it’s great to be a part of an event like this.

“It’s a terrific feeling. Each year we put this together with Subaru of America and it’s something we take pride in, that we give back to the community that we do business in,” says VanBrunt.

Meals on Wheels plans to use the money to cover food costs, as it has added 90 new clients since the beginning of the pandemic.