Matthews Subaru donates $17,000 check to the Humane Society through Share the Love event

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local car dealership is once again helping out the Broome County Humane Society.

Matthews Subaru has donated a check for over $17,000 to the animal shelter, which will use the money for animal care essentials.

The money comes from Subaru’s Share the Love Event, and marks the 6th straight year Matthews has donated to the organization.

Fund Development Coordinator Lauren Heilweil says the money could not have come at a better time.

“A check like this means so much to us because we are able to make up some of the income we have lost because we are closed and because of the services that we are not providing at this time. Though we are adopting dogs and cats at this time, we have paused some of our services like spay and neuter and grooming, that provide necessary income for us to move forward,” says Heilweil.

The Humane Society also has lots of pet food that is free for the taking.

All you have to do is walk though the front entrance and take whatever you may need.