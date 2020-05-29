Matthews Ford donates face shields to Chenango Memorial

NORWICH, NY – Ford Motor Company and its partner Matthews Auto have made a large donation to a local, rural hospital.

Workers at UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital in Norwich were shocked to discover that a donation of one thousand face shields had been sent to them.

Upon further investigation by the hospital, it was discovered that Ford Motor Company had sent PPE to hospitals in the surrounding areas of its franchise partners.

General Manager of Matthews Ford, Mickey Blanford, was thrilled to learn what Ford had done.

“It’s inspirational to see a big, giant corporation like that understand the needs to community, especially a small community like ours and take the initiative to lend a hand,” says Blanford.

Supply Chain Manager for Chenango Memorial, Hans Franklin, says the shields were a huge help for the hospital, and is grateful to Matthews for the efforts it’s made.

“We made it one big team effort to make sure everybody in community and the county is safe and well cared for. It’s nice to have partners like that in the community that have your back and are willing to step up on a limb to get you the items you need,” says Franklin.

Franklin says that when the pandemic started, they only had 50 face shields on hand.

Now, they have 5 thousand and 31, giving them the 45 to 50 day supply they need.