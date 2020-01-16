Matthews Auto in Great Bend opens

GREAT BEND, PA – Matthews Auto Group is returning to its roots with the addition of its 8th location.

The car dealer opened Matthews Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Warehouse inside an old warehouse building in Great Bend, Pennsylvania today.

The dealership will eventually have a mix of new and used vehicles on the lot, about 150 of each, plus a large service area featuring 17 lifts and a parts department.

The late Jim Matthews started the business with a Chrysler dealership on the Vestal Parkway in 1973.

The brand was lost when Chrysler reduced its relationships nationwide during the Great Recession.

Jim’s son Rob says many former Chrysler customers are looking forward to returning to Matthews.

“This is very emotional for us. It was our first dealership. Growing up, our dog was named “Laser” after the Plymouth Laser. For us to lose it in ’08, and to now have it again, is very special to all of us,” says Matthews.

Matthews says his company was approached by Chrysler to open the new dealership.

It’s their second new car outlet in Pennsylvania, joining Matthews Kia near Scranton, and Matthews believes it will attract customers from both the Scranton and Binghamton markets.

It’s located on River Lane, just off Route 171, east of the Interstate 81 exit.