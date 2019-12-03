Maryland man stabbed over chicken sandwich

OXON HILL, Md. (WTNH) — A man was stabbed to death over a Popeyes chicken sandwich in Maryland on Monday.

The incident happened at the restaurant on Livingston Road in Oxon Hill.

According to WJLA, the 28-year-old man was stabbed in the parking lot after a fight.

Officers said the altercation started inside of the restaurant while the man was waiting for his sandwich.

“This individual was in line, a line specifically for the sale of the sandwich when another customer and he got into an altercation, and that ended with the victim being stabbed outside of the business,” said Jennifer Donelan, Prince George’s County Police Department’s Media Relations Director, in a news conference. “Our homicide detectives are hard at work on this one, but we have been able to determine preliminarily that this is related to the release of the sandwich here at this restaurant.”

The unidentified victim was taken to a local where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect is on the run.

The sandwich just returned to the menu after a two-month hiatus.

An investigation is still ongoing.