Marine Corps Toys for Tots to Expand in Binghamton

JOHNSON CITY, NY: With the sound of Christmas bells only two months away, Toys for Tots is expanding its reach in Binghamton.

The National fundraiser, put on by the U.S Marine Corps Reserve and Dunkin’ Donuts, is looking to have a full-time presence in Binghamton this holiday season.

U.S. Marine Sergeant, Patrick Lurenz, says that Binghamton has always been hard to cover due to its distance from the Albany headquarters.

“So now, you know that 15,000 could very easily become 30,000, 50,000, and that’s really what we’re planning on. We think the need’s gonna fall somewhere in the 40 to 50 thousand children that we could provide for. The other good news is now that we’re able to do that, any not for profits that we may not already be working with, should really reach out,” says Luremz.

“It’s really all about these kids. Not every kid gets a Christmas. But every little step that we can do to make a smile on their face that following morning, you know it really goes a long way and makes us feel really good,” says Dunkin’ Donuts Integrated Marketing Manager, Eric Stensland.

Dunkin’ Donuts says it stepped in to help after the Marine Corps Reserve lost its major corporate sponsor when Toys R Us went out of business.

This Toys for Tots Drive is separate from the one organized by area police agencies for several decades.

For more information you can visit Albany-NY.toysfortots.org, or find Capital Region Toys for Tots on Facebook.