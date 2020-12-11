Marine Corps buys toys to give away this holiday season

BINGHAMTON, NY – With the holiday season in full swing, a group of local veterans are guaranteeing a happy Christmas for disadvantaged families.

The Binghamton Marine Corps. League visited Ollie’s Bargain Outlet late Wednesday to buy toys of all kinds for children aged 0 to 17.

The league spent about $6,000 on board games, dolls, action figures, building sets, and more.

Items the group bought were then packed into the back of a U-Haul trailer parked in front of the store.

Senior Vice Commandant Eric Fetterman says the Marine Corps. wanted to buy as many toys as they possibly could.

“It’s for the kids. It’s for the community. It’s to help out. It’s to make some child’s COVID 2020 year a little bit better. I know there’s a lot of families out there that are having a difficult time, and they need a little bit extra help, and that’s what we’re here for,” says Fetterman.

“It feels very great to be able to help contribute to kids that are in need, to families that are in need, that maybe can’t have that holiday cheer this year to be able to help them out,” says Oberle.

Families interested in signing up for the toy drive can visit ToysforTots.com.

Toys will be given out from the Marine Corps’s distribution site at 129 Brown Street in Johnson City.