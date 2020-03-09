March 9 weather forecast: Spring like weather for today

(Monday, March 9th 2020) The ice weather from the end of the weekend spills into the first part of this week. Look for sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s!

Another Spring-like day Monday in store across the Southern Tier.

Look for more sunshine and a warm southwesterly breeze pushing temperatures into the low 60s.

Some of the valley locations could hit the mid 60s.

However, wet weather is back on Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the west. Rain looks quite likely but won’t be heavy.

In the wake of the cold front, cooler air moves in for Wednesday.

Monday: Milder with mostly sunny skies. Highs near 60. Wind: WSW 10-18 mph

Monday Night: Increasing clouds, mild. Low in the mid 40s. Wind: S 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Rain showers likely. Highs in the low 50s. Wind: SSW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Highs in the low 40s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s

Friday: A few showers. High near 50.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High near 40.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, seasonably cool. High near 40.