March 30 weather forecast; more rain today

Low pressure slowly sliding into the Eastern Great Lakes will make for a breezy, cool and damp Monday across the Southern Tier. It will stay somewhat unsettled tonight and a little Tuesday too.

Today will be damp, cool and gray with a breeze thanks to a slow moving storm system sliding through late today into tonight. Highs will be mainly in the 40s today.

A bit more rain will fall tonight and could mix with if not change to a bit of snow over the higher terrain north and east of Binghamton.

Little to no accumulation is expected for most. Lows will be in the 30s tonight.

A few rain and higher terrain snow showers will be around Tuesday, but overall it will be a drier day compared to Monday at least.

Most of Wednesday looks dry and brighter with breaks of sun possible.

It looks to stay mainly dry and slowly turning milder to end the week too! Highs should return to the 50s if not Thursday then likely Friday and some sun could shine too.

Monday: Breezy and cool with some rain showers likely. High in the low to mid 40s.

Monday Night: Some rain and even a little higher terrain snow showers around. Lows in the mid 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few more rain and snow showers possible. High in the low to mid-40s.

Wednesday: Mainly dry with a little sun possible. Highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Intervals of sun, breezy and cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

Friday: Some sun and a bit milder with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Intervals of sun with a few afternoon showers possible. Highs near 55.

Sunday: A chance of a few scattered showers. Highs between 50 and 55.