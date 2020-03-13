March 13 weather forecast; dry in the afternoon

BINGHAMTON, NY – Our weather is a bit of whiplash Friday.

The day starts mild and rainy, then ends much cooler, drier, and quite windy.

The weekend is still looking quiet, just chilly.

Our next cold front brings rain back to the Southern Tier Friday.

The day begins quite warm in the upper 50s with rain showers.

Then, around noon the cold front moves west to east across the Southern Tier.

Expect a line of steadier rain to sweep through.

During this time the wind will really pick up too with gusts over 30 mph.

We’ll quickly dry out in the afternoon.

Temperatures also quickly drop back into the 40s.

High pressure builds back in for the weekend.

Although we’re dry, it’s going to be a cool and brisk weekend.

With the sun out most of the weekend it’s a good idea to apply the sunscreen if you’re going to be out and about!

Official start to Spring is now less than a week away.

The next threat of rain will be here in time for St. Patrick’s Day Tuesday.

Friday: Rain in the morning tapers off by the afternoon. Very windy. Temperatures in the upper 50s in the morning, but drop into the 40s the second half of the day. Wind: W 15-25 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High near 40.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, seasonably cool. High near 40.

Monday: Sun and clouds, seasonably cool. High near 40.

Tuesday (St. Patrick’s Day): Rain showers likely. Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.