BINGHAMTON, NY – Most churches in our area held their last services for some time this past Sunday.

The Most Reverend Douglas Lucia has closed the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, which includes Binghamton, saying those in his parish are excused from religious obligations.

Catholics are joining Episcopalians, Lutherans and others in suspending church activities for now.

The Episcopalian Diocese in Central New York is looking for ways to transition to digital and phone-based worship.