MAINE, NY – A Town of Maine man was tased over the weekend after allegedly striking an officer.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office has charged Tyler Vymislicky with assaulting a police officer, obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Sunday on Shadowbrook Drive.

Police say Vymislicky first attempted to flee and later became violent with the deputies, striking one in the face.

Officers used a taser to subdue him.