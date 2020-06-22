Man steals gun, breaks into home

A homeless man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gun and breaking into a residence in the Town of Smyrna, on Thursday evening through Friday morning.

31 year-old Garrett Hunter is accused of breaking into a vehicle in the Village of Sherburne and stealing a handgun.

He then allegedly broke into a residence where there was an Order of Protection against Hunter and the victim.

Hunter was found hiding in the residence by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit.

He is being held in the Chenango County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 cash bail.