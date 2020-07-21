Man shot by Pennsylvania State Troopers after pointing rifle at them

GREAT BEND, PA- A Susquehanna County man is in the hospital recovering from injuries after he was shot by Pennsylvania State Troopers yesterday morning in Great Bend.

As NewsChannel 34’s Cody Butler shows us, 36 year-old Edward Bentler of Halstead was shot after Troopers say he pointed a rifle at them.

State Police were called to this fish and boat commission boat launch in Great Bend Township at around 7 Monday morning.

They found 36 year-old Edward Bentler in a wrecked truck holding a rifle.

“When state police came up on the scene, noticed Bentler there, noticed he had, remembered he did have that felony warrant for him,” says Press Information Officer and PA State Trooper Bob Urban.

That warrant issued Sunday afternoon.

Bentler is accused of entering Enos White’s home in Lanesboro for drugs.

State Police say Bentler assaulted White by punching and kicking the man before taking off with a .22 caliber rifle.

“Bentler than left the scene that belonged to an ex-girlfriend of his that he had unauthorized use, he was not allowed to be in it,” says Urban.

Bentler was located more than 12 hours later at the boat launch.

When arriving State Police say Bentler pointed the rifle toward the troopers from behind the stolen truck.

Troopers issued verbal commands for Bentler to put the weapon down.

State Police say the suspect failed to cooperate.

Bentler stepped away from the truck where he allegedly had a clear aim at the troopers.

“Bentler was then shot because you know in fear of their safety and safety of others.”

Bentler’s injuries are not considered life-threatening and no officers were injured during the incident.

Bentler is charged with attempted first degree murder of a police officer and other charges.