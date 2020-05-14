Man shot after pulling gun on police on Vestal Parkway

VESTAL, NY – A man was shot by Vestal Police Wednesday night after pulling a gun on an officer.

Police responded to a report of a disabled vehicle along the Vestal Parkway at around 9:45.

The officer found the vehicle stopped, partially in the passing lane with the door open.

While talking to the officer, the driver allegedly pulled a handgun from his side, causing the officer to fire his weapon and then move to a safe location.

The driver then closed his door and did not move or respond to police for three hours, while Vestal Police Negotiators attempted to get him out.

At around 12:45 AM, the driver was taken into custody and treated at the hospital for non life threatening gunshot wounds.

Charges are pending.