Man runs 600 miles as a fundraiser for dog shelter

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Long Island man is in the middle of a long distance run in an effort to raise money for a dog shelter.

Alexander Pekoff is running from Niagara Falls to Montawk Point New York, on the easternmost tip of Long Island, to raise money for Adopt a Boxer Rescue in Kings Park, New York and made a stop in our area last week.

The 600 mile run is scheduled to take 14 days, and Pekoff has run as much as 64 miles in a single day.

The vegan is running with his equipment in a stroller because he says it is easier to push than it is to carry a heavy backpack.

The endurance athlete and filmmaker got his dog from the shelter, and has gone on wild journeys before, including a 6,000 mile bike ride from Florida to Alaska.

Pekoff says his taste for running and riding his bike hit him when he was 11, and he has no interest in slowing down.

“Around my 2nd year in college, I got injured, and wasn’t able to run for a little bit. In that time, I wasn’t on a team anymore. Once I got better, I was like I had no reason to run fast. Let me see how far I can go. I set my sights on my first ultra marathon, and then it spiraled out of control from there. I kept on upping it and upping it and upping it,” says Pekoff.

The Bellmore New York native has a Go Fund Me page called Alexander’s campaign for Adopt A Boxer Rescue.

It looks to raise $11,000 for the organization, and right now has just shy of $6,000 from almost 100 donations.