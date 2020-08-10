Man pleads guilty to Home Central fire

VESTAL, NY- A former employee of the Home Central home improvement store in Vestal has admitted to setting the business’s warehouse building on fire.

50 year-old Richard Millard plead guilty to arson today.

Millard confessed that he torched the warehouse at around 1:30 in the afternoon on February 13th.

Employees and customers who were in the building were able to escape safely.

But flames engulfed the warehouse, smoke could be seen for miles around and the structure and its contents were a total loss.

Home Central has decided to rebuild the warehouse as well as revamp the retail store.