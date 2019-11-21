Man fled the country after committing a crime in 1999, investigators bring him back

BINGHAMTON, NY – A man who fled the country 20 years ago after being convicted of drug dealing in Binghamton has been returned to the U-S to serve out his punishment.

The US Attorney’s Office say 51 year-old Julio Recio was extradited from Spain today and will finally begin serving a 30 month sentence in federal prison.



Back in 1999, Recio plead guilty to his role in a drug conspiracy that transported cocaine from New York City to sell in Binghamton.

Instead of reporting to prison as instructed, he fled the country.

Investigators later discovered that he was traveling between his native Dominican Republic and Spain and arranged to have him arrested by INTERPOL last January.