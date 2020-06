ENDWELL, NY – New York State Police are investigating a car accident that left one dead in Endwell last night.

Police say a 33 year-old unidentified man had leapt onto a car following an argument in a parking lot on Delaware Avenue at around 8:45.

Life saving measures were preformed by troopers, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one has been charged, and the case remains under investigation.