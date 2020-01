VESTAL, NY – A Binghamton man has been charged with robbing the CoreLife Eatery in Vestal last month.

Vestal Police say 33 year-old Mark Blackmon used a handgun to rob the restaurant on Friday December 20th at about 10 P-M.

Blackmon allegedly entered wearing a white mask and demanded cash from the register.

He was charged with robbery and sent to the Broome County Jail.