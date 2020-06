BINGHAMTON, NY – A Town of Chenango man is charged with drunk driving after police say he was found asleep in his car on the lawn of Chenango Valley High School.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office charged 48 year-old Randall Taylor of the Town of Chenango with DWI after they say he was found asleep at the wheel on the front lawn of the school on Saturday night.

Deputies say Taylor had driven off the parking lot, over decorative stones and through a flower bed before coming to a stop on the lawn.