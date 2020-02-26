Man arrested for robbing a Walton home, choking a woman

WALTON, NY – A man has been arrested by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for robbing a home and choking a woman.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary call on Tuesday to find the suspect had fled.

The robbery occurred on Seeley Wood Road in Walton.

Investigation revealed that the suspect was 40 year-old Ryan Kite of Walton, who had broken into the home, stole prescription medication and choked a female.

Kite was arraigned in Walton Village Court and was released in accordance with the new bail reform legislation.