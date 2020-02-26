Man arrested for robbing a Walton home, choking a woman

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WALTON, NY – A man has been arrested by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for robbing a home and choking a woman.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary call on Tuesday to find the suspect had fled.

The robbery occurred on Seeley Wood Road in Walton.

Investigation revealed that the suspect was 40 year-old Ryan Kite of Walton, who had broken into the home, stole prescription medication and choked a female.

Kite was arraigned in Walton Village Court and was released in accordance with the new bail reform legislation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now