Man arrested for animal abuse

NEW BERLIN – A New Berlin man has been arrested on charges of animal cruelty, lying and violating an order of protection.

New York State Police responded to a complaint of animal cruelty on August 16th on Dunhams Cross Road in the Town of Butternuts, where it was discovered a 6 month-old pig had been shot multiple times with a pellet gun.

The pig was alive but in distress.

34 year-old Robert Youngblood was arrested for the abuse, and allegedly lying to investigators about what occurred on the property.

He was also charged with contacting a person he was not supposed to have contact with while in the trooper’s presence.