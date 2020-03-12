Man arrested for allegedly shooting a rifle at two women

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office 911 center received a call around 10:15 AM Monday about a person who had allegedly shot a rifle in the direction of two people on County Road 19 in the Town of Plymouth.

The suspect, 27 year-old Zachary Ketchum of Plymouth, NY, was charged and arraigned in the City of Norwich.

After searching Ketchum’s residence, police found three firearms along with what is suspected to be methamphetamine.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

Ketchum was released to appear in the Town of Plymouth Court at a later date.