Man arrested and released for three Town of Union burglaries, two car thefts

TOWN OF UNION – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Vestal man in accordance with three burglaries and two stolen cars in the Town of Union.

30 year-old Lenard Adams was arrested on April 1st for crimes allegedly committed on March 31st.

He is suspected of breaking into three locations, as well as stealing two vehicles from car dealerships that were forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When caught at a traffic stop, Adams had items from all three robberies and was driving one of the vehicles.

The charges are as follows:

Burglary in the Third Degree (two counts), Class D Felonies

Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (three counts), Class E Felonies

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (one count), Class A Misdemeanor

Adams was processed for arrest and released on all charges.