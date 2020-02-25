Man arrested after assault rifle, drugs found in his home

BINGHAMTON, NY – 41 year-old Richard Lattimore was arrested on Friday evening after the Broome County Special Investigations Task Force conducted a raid on his house; 67 Mill Street in Binghamton.

Once they were inside, investigators found an assault rifle, a high capacity magazine, 30 grams of Fentanyl/Opiates, illegally possessed prescription medication and drug packaging materials.

Lattimore was held at the Binghamton Police Department Friday night and was arraigned in City Court Saturday morning.

He remanded to custody of the Broome County Correctional Facility.

