Man and dog involved in serious roll-over incident in the Town of Franklin

FRANKLIN, NY – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office are reporting a one-vehicle roll over incident resulting in serious injury on April 1st.

The accident, which occurred on Dunk Hill Road in the Town of Franklin, involved 41 year-old Matthew Baxter of Franklin, NY.

Upon arrival at the scene, emergency responders found Baxter trapped and partially ejected from his vehicle, a LifeNet helicopter arrived for assistance.

Baxster was taken to Wilson Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

A dog riding in the vehicle as well appears to be unharmed.

Investigation by Sheriff’s Deputies revealed that Baxter was driving on Dunk Hill Road when he lost control of his vehicle, struck a culvert, became airborne and over-tuned before striking a tree with the roof of the vehicle.

Although this investigation remains on-going, preliminary investigation indicates excessive speed was a contributing factor.

The investigation is ongoing.