Mallinckrodt pharmaceutical company accused of insurance fraud

Local News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DELAWARE COUNTY – A pharmaceutical company with a factory in Delaware County is facing state charges over its aggressive marketing of opioid painkillers.

The New York State Department of Financial Services is accusing Mallinckrodt of insurance fraud for misrepresenting the safety and efficacy of its opioid drugs.

Mallinckrodt has a plant in the Village of Hobart.

Governor Cuomo released a statement saying that the company had helped to create and perpetuate the opioid epidemic in New York.

The state is seeking a $5,000 penalty for each opioid prescription that was filled.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News