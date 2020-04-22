Mallinckrodt pharmaceutical company accused of insurance fraud

DELAWARE COUNTY – A pharmaceutical company with a factory in Delaware County is facing state charges over its aggressive marketing of opioid painkillers.

The New York State Department of Financial Services is accusing Mallinckrodt of insurance fraud for misrepresenting the safety and efficacy of its opioid drugs.

Mallinckrodt has a plant in the Village of Hobart.

Governor Cuomo released a statement saying that the company had helped to create and perpetuate the opioid epidemic in New York.

The state is seeking a $5,000 penalty for each opioid prescription that was filled.