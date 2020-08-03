Make a Wish Open tees off

BINGHAMTON, NY – A charity golf tournament which many thought would not happen this year teed off this morning and one little girl was the star of the show.

The Nelcorp Make A Wish Open started today with first players teeing off at about 10 A-M.

While players were getting ready, Dunkin’ presented a check for $113,000 to the Make A Wish Foundation, which set a record for its annual Star Donut Campaign.

Wish ambassador, and cancer survivor Natalie Stone of Chenango County was the 1900th wish granted by the foundation.

Natalie’s mother, Kaitlin Stone says her daughter loves the Yorkshire terrier puppy they were given in January by the foundation.

“You know, it was a huge surprise when she got diagnosed, and so it just kind of seemed so tough in that moment, but to be here now, to celebrate here, knowing she made it, and she’s healthy, Matilda is a great reminder of that,” says Kaitlin.

Make A Wish Central New York President and CEO Diane Kuppermann says the event had to go through some serious changes before it could happen.

She says all the work paid off.

“To have a 113 thousand dollar gift, in the middle of a pandemic, just shows that we live in the most incredible community, that people care, and that a dollar makes a difference,” says Kuppermann.

The total for the donation this year trounces last year, which amounted to about 85 thousand dollars.

During the campaign, guests were able to donate $1 to Make A Wish, and received a Star Donut with blue icing as a reward.