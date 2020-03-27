Make-A-Wish Foundation goes virtual to help raise spirits

The Make-A-Wish Foundation has come up with another way to lift the spirits of the children waiting to have their wishes granted.

With the health risks surrounding the coronavirus, children all across the country have been unable to get their wishes granted.

That includes the 164 in Make-A-Wish’s Central New York chapter.

With many wish postponements, it could be difficult for those children to maintain a positive outlook.

However, Make-A-Wish has launched a new social media initiative, Messages of Hope, as a way for people to send positive vibes to kids who need it.

All across the country, people are joining in, including celebrities.

The President and CEO of the Central New York chapter, Diane Kuppermann, has been overwhelmed by the response.

“We’ve heard from people that they really enjoy having something tangible that they can do that they know is making a difference. It’s been exciting to watch. Even wish kids who have recently had their wishes, or wish kids who have had their wishes years ago. They’re hoping on and sending encouraging messages to current wish kids, letting them know that it’s well worth the wait, and everybody’s cheering for them, and sending love and compassion,” says Kuppermann.

If you want to take part in Messages of Hope, simply post an uplifting message to any social media platform, tagging at Make A Wish CNY and use the hashtag Wishes Are Waiting.