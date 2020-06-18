Make-A-Wish and Dunkin’ Donuts announce Star Donut Campaign

BINGHAMTON, NY – At a time when making wishes come true may be difficult, two organizations are teaming up to continue granting them.

Dunkin’ hosted Make-A-Wish at its Vestal location this morning to announce the return of its Star Donut Campaign.

Beginning tomorrow, customers can donate $1 at Southern Tier Dunkin’ locations, and receive a special Star Donut.

Every cent of the money donated will go to Make-A-Wish of Central New York.

Wish Kid Dylan Kithcart says the organization sent him to Disney World last July.

“Normally, I would feel different, but when I went to Disney, Make-A-Wish Give Kids World, I felt special. A different feeling than I usually felt when I was around other kids in school,” says Kikhcart.

The 10-year old Kithcart says his visit to the amusement park helped him get over his fear of roller coasters.

Since its inception in 2013, the Star Donut Campaign has raised over $440,000 for Make-A-Wish chapters.

The special donut has blue and white icing on top, and is available through June 28th.