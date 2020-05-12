Maines Paper and Food Service to shut down a major part business, lays off 340 employees

BINGHAMTON, NY – Maines Paper and Food Service is shutting down a major component of its business, eliminating hundreds of jobs.

In a letter sent to employees on Sunday, the more than 100 year-old company announced that it is closing its Broadline division that distributes food and paper products to the restaurant industry.

The company, which is headquartered in the Broome Corporate Park in Conklin, says it had been in negotiations to sell the division to 2 different potential buyers but the coronavirus pandemic caused them to back out.

Maines says it was also unable to secure a federal Payroll Protection Program forgivable loan.



Back in March, Maines had issued temporary layoffs to 340 workers due to the pandemic.

Sunday’s letter says workers would be terminated at the close of business Monday.

