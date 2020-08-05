Maine Endwell shares reopening plans

ENDWELL, NY – As we wait for the Governor’s official ruling on schools, a local district is sharing its reopening plans.

The Maine-Endwell School District has a few different contingencies in place, none of which include students attending 5 days a week.

For students who opt to spend some time in the classrooms, they will be limited to 2 days and will be placed in a blue or gold group that will alternate days inside the school.

There will also be daily health checks, masks and social distancing.

Buses will have a 22 person maximum and the use of lockers in middle and high schools will not be permitted, though elementary students will still use cubbies.

Lunch rooms are currently planned to be spaced out, however if this proves unachievable, lunch in the classroom may be an option.

It’s currently being decided if seniors will still have an off campus lunch option as well.

Superintendent Jason VanFossen says it feels like a lose-lose situation, but the district has been working hard to make sure students are still learning.

“And the work that we’re trying to do to provide this service in such a short period of time when there’s unknowns it makes it ten times worse. So, it’s just difficult when we don’t know what is the decision. What are we planning for?” says VanFossen.

VanFossen says students who are home will be held to a schedule during the school day, which provides more structure than in the spring.

Right now, he says he expects around 20% to be at home, but once the ruling comes down they will finalize that list, adding that students can switch from in person to online later, but going in reverse won’t be as easy.

The anticipated first day of school is September 14th.