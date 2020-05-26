Maine- Endwell seniors pick up graduation caps and gowns

ENDWELL, NY – Seniors from a local high school picked up their caps and gowns to commemorate their unorthodox graduation.

Maine-Endwell celebrated its seniors’ graduation, holding an assembly line of booths to promote school spirit.

The students started at the front of the district office, where family vehicles were painted and ribbons were tied around mirrors.

Then, they rolled toward the football stadium to grab their caps, gowns, senior t-shirts, and personalized tiles.

School Principal Tom Burkhardt says the event dramatically exceeded expectations.

“The enthusiasm and the outpouring of the community, the teachers, staff, and parents has been phenomenal. We are so happy that everyone is chomping at the bit to come out and celebrate these students and their accomplishments. I am glad that they are able to do it in this way, and we’ve been able to make it pretty festive as a result,” says Burkhardt.

After getting everything, students were able to dress in their graduation outfit, and pose for pictures in front of a Maine-Endwell themed banner.