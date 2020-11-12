Maine-Endwell senior signs NLI for Ohio State

ENDWELL, NY – A local field hockey star has made her college commitment official.

Last night, Jenna Zunic, a senior at Maine-Endwell, signed her National Letter of Intent to play college field hockey at Ohio State University.

She was joined by her sisters, Rylee and Julianne, brother, Sean, and parents Beth and Jay.

Zunic was a part of back-to-back state championship teams at M-E, and was named to the all-state and all-state tournament teams.

Zunic will be joining former Spartan teammate Sam Palmer and former Whitney Point star Leanne Bough as a Buckeye next season.